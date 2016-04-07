BEIJING, April 7 Swedish automaker Volvo's China sales grew around 10 percent year-on-year during the first quarter, a rate Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said the company seeks to match for the full 2016 year.

China's auto market is likely to continue growing at a moderate rate, but Volvo seeks to outpace the market's overall growth, Samuelsson told Reuters on the sideline of an event in Beijing. Volvo is wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)