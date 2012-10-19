By Patrick Lannin
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Oct 19 New wheels, same deals -
that's how Hakan Samuelsson thinks a life selling trucks makes
him the right man to get Volvo Cars back to growth in the key
home market of its Chinese owners.
"The products are different," he told Reuters, looking
relaxed after being named CEO in Stockholm on Friday. "But you
have the same questions about branding, marketing, the sales
organisation and development as you have for trucks."
The smile belied the scale of the task facing the
61-year-old Swede, former boss of German truck maker MAN, who
has been brought in to replace Stefan Jacoby and rebuild
profitability.
Bespectacled and slightly built, Samuelsson faces a major
struggle: Volvo is both China's biggest overseas investment in
the auto industry and a key employer in the Nordic state, a
brand close to the hearts of many in his homeland.
His main aim, he said, at the helm of Volvo, which was
bought from Ford Motor Co by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
for $1.8 billion in 2010, would be to make the most of
what Volvo sees as a clear market opportunity to exploit the
massive potential of a growing middle class in China.
Geely owner Li Shufu, known as "Chairman Li" among Volvo
executives, has supported ambitious plans for investment of
about $11 billion to double annual sales to 800,000 cars by 2020
and boost sales in China to 200,000, from only 47,000 last year.
But Volvo made a net loss in the first half of 2012 and has
faced tough European markets and a slowing Chinese economy.
Jacoby had already said the China goal would not be met by
2015, as planned. Having suffered a mild stroke in September
that kept him from work, the German is now out of a job.
LONG CAREER
Samuelsson's past has offered him plenty of insights into
the challenges facing Volvo, where he has already been a board
director for the past two years. And he has had his share of
hard knocks during a career spanning five decades - not least a
German bribery probe still outstanding from his time at MAN.
He started with Swedish truck maker Scania in 1977, rising
to become technical director before being poached by MAN in
2000. There, his star rose as he streamlined the company. But he
over-reached in launching an unsolicited offer in 2006 for his
former employer Scania. It went hostile, poisoned relations with
Scania chief executive Leif Ostling and eventually failed.
After MAN dropped its bid in January 2007, the Swede turned
his attention to other parts of the business and acquired
Volkswagen's Brazilian heavy truck unit, took a 25-percent stake
in China's largest truck maker, Sinotruk, and mapped out a
merger of MAN's two other divisions, Diesel and Turbo.
In the process, MAN grew to become the world's third-largest
heavy truck maker behind Daimler and Volvo.
However, he was sidelined at MAN after Volkswagen bought a
stake in the German truck maker and then decided to forge links
with Scania, where it was also a shareholder.
Samuelsson quit MAN in 2009 after the company was implicated
in a bribery scandal in Slovenia. German prosecutors said in
September that he was being investigated for allegedly aiding
and abetting bribery and MAN is seeking damages from the Swede.
Industry analysts are watching to see how Samuelsson turns
his experience to expanding sales, especially in China, while
retaining Volvo's brand premium over Geely-badged cars there.
"The guy has 35 years of experience in the industry behind
him," said Mikael Wickelgren at the Centre for Consumer Science
in Gothenburg, Volvo's home town. "He has a solid background.
"The main challenges are going to be getting Volvo through
this crisis in demand."