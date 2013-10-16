STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Truck maker Volvo
said it would move some of its production from Umea, Sweden, and
Ghent, Belgium, to other units as part of a group-wide push to
boost profitability.
The relocation of production to Gothenburg in western Sweden
and Blainville, France, would be carried out over two years and
affect about 900 staff, 700 of which were employed in Sweden,
the company said in a statement.
"The directional decision includes staff cutbacks, as well
as operational changes and will be subject to trade union
consultations," the company said.
Volvo, which competes for market leadership with Germany's
Daimler, said already last year it would restructure
its business to boost its operating margin by 3 percentage
points by the end of 2015 to just under 12 percent.
The actions announced on Thursday were a "minor part" of the
financial impact of the efficiency drive, the company said.
($1 = 6.4989 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)