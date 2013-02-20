BRIEF-Emerson Radio extends stock repurchase program
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 20 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks slid 23 percent year-on-year in January, hit by sluggish demand in Europe and North America.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, were down 30 percent while they were 38 percent lower in North America.
Shipments were also down 23 percent in Asia and but up 36 percent in South America.
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Feeder cattle up 3rd straight session * Lean hog contracts notch fresh highs By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 31 The previous session's Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle advances carried over into Wednesday, with support from fund buying and short-covering on the final trading session of the month, said traders. Futures' discounts to this week's initial cash prices provided additional market support, they said. June ended up 1.450 cents per p