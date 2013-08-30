Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
STOCKHOLM Aug 30 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Friday shipments of its trucks rose 3 percent year-on-year in July as deliveries picked up in Western Europe and South America.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, rose 10 percent while they fell 11 percent in North America. In Western Europe, deliveries were up 20 percent.
Shipments increased 45 percent in South America, where government incentives have spurred demand in Brazil in recent quarters, while they decreased 8 percent in Asia. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
TOKYO, April 12 Toyota Motor Corp said it will commercialise rehabilitation robots later this year when it makes its robotic walk assist system available for rent, joining Honda Motor Co in marketing mobility devices for Japan's ageing population.