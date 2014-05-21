STOCKHOLM May 21 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Wednesday deliveries of its trucks fell
one percent year-on-year in April, well below market
expectations.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for
shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault
trucks to rise 4 percent.
Deliveries in Volvo's top market, Europe, took a toll,
dipping 8 percent while they slid 29 percent in South America.
In North America and Asia, deliveries rose 14 percent,
respectively.
Volvo said it would moderately increase production in North
America at the end of the second quarter to meet increased
demand.
(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)