STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 World number two truck maker
Volvo's truck shipments fell 8 percent year-on-year
in August, the company said on Thursday, below market
expectations and hurt by a weak market in Europe.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for
shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault
trucks to fall 1.5 percent.
Gothenburg-based Volvo said deliveries in its top market,
Europe, fell 19 percent while they were up 22 percent in North
America. Deliveries in Asia fell 6 percent while they decreased
42 percent in South America.
