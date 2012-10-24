* Sees flat market in Europe, N. America in 2013
* Q3 truck orders -25 pct y/y vs forecast -17 pct
* Q3 op profit 2.9 bln SEK vs forecast 4.5 bln
* Says profit hit by low capacity use, one-offs
(Adds detail, background, analyst comment)
By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 World number two truck maker
Volvo said it expects no growth in European and U.S.
markets next year, after orders and earnings plunged in the
third quarter.
The European debt crisis and a faltering U.S. economic
recovery have sapped demand for heavy-duty trucks.
Volvo, which makes trucks under the Renault, Mack,
UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, on
Wednesday said third-quarter orders fell 25 percent from a year
ago, more than market forecasts for a 17 percent fall.
That compared poorly with domestic rival Scania
which capped its fall in orders at 10 percent in the quarter as
its absence from the U.S. market left it untouched by the
downturn there. Its orders in Europe also proved resilient.
"After Scania this (Volvo) will be received with
disappointment in the market today," Handelsbanken analyst
Hampus Engellau said. "This is in part due to the weaker order
bookings for Volvo in Europe compared to Scania, but also due to
the weaker profitability."
Gothenburg-based Volvo's operating profit slumped to 2.9
billion crowns ($435.68 million) from a year-ago 5.8 billion,
well below a mean forecast for 4.5 billion in a Reuters
poll.
The truckmaker said its plants in Europe and the United
States were operating at less than full capacity, but did not
give details.
Volvo shares slid in opening trade by about 7 percent. They
are up roughly 11 percent so far this year, underperforming the
European-wide auto industry index which has risen almost
16 percent.
"In the short term, we have a tough quarter ahead of us to
manage the consequences of the slow demand in the third
quarter," said Chief Executive Olof Persson, whose group is the
dominant global player alongside Germany's Daimler.
NO GROWTH
Volvo, which also makes buses, engines and construction
equipment, said it expected European and North American truck
markets to remain on about the same level next year as in 2012,
with U.S. demand likely to be weak at the start of the year.
The company said U.S. customers were being cautious ahead of
this month's presidential election and the outcome of federal
budget discussions which if unsuccessful would trigger sweeping
spending cuts in January.
For Brazil, where government incentives for truck purchases
have begun to boost demand, the market was seen edging up to
about 95,000 trucks next year from a forecast 90,000 this year.
For 2012, Volvo stood by its outlook for all markets,
implying an industry-wide contraction of about 5 percent in
Europe and growth of just over 15 percent in North America.
Volvo competes with Paccar and Navistar in
North America.
The coming months are a pivotal time for the group, which is
reorganising its business in a bid to rival the sector-leading
profitability of Scania and launching a new Volvo truck model
series, its biggest ever investment.
Volvo said a reorganisation of its dealer network in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa would cost about 900 million crowns
with expenses gradually booked starting in the fourth quarter.
The company said third-quarter earnings were hit by 1.06
billion in one-off charges from restructuring at its UD Trucks
business and an adjustment of reserves set aside to cover
warranties. Analysts had on average expected extraordinary items
of 537 million crowns.
($1 = 6.6562 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Patrick
Lannin)