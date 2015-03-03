UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
STOCKHOLM, March 3 Global truck maker Volvo is looking to sell shares in India's Eicher Motors for $250 million, Swedish news agency Direkt quoted a Bloomberg News report as saying on Tuesday.
A Volvo spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.