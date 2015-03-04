* Volvo sees capital gain of 2.4 bln from sale
* Says money to be used in other parts of core business
* Says sale will have no impact on JV with Eicher
(Adds Volvo comments, background)
STOCKHOLM, March 4 Truck maker Volvo
said on Wednesday it had sold 1.27 million shares in Indian auto
firm Eicher Motors for around 2.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($301.59 million) and would plow the proceeds into
boosting its core business.
Sweden's Volvo is under pressure to demonstrate the benefits
of years of cost cuts and has in addition to major staff cuts
also sold off non-core assets in recent years, above all its
aerospace division in 2012.
"We are making the assessment that this money is of better
use in other parts of our core business," Volvo spokeswoman Kina
Wileke told Reuters.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Volvo, which prior to the
sale owned 8.4 percent of Eicher Motors, was planning to sell up
to $300 million of stock.
After the stake sale Volvo now holds around 3.7 percent of
shares in Eicher Motors.
Wileke said Volvo no longer needed to hold Eicher Motor
shares for accounting purposes, which was the case when the
joint venture with the company was set up in 2008.
Volvo said the sale would generate a capital gain of around
2.4 billion crowns and will have no impact on either ownership
or control of truck and bus manufacturer, VE Commercial
Vehicles, a 50-50 joint venture between Volvo and Eicher.
Asked whether Volvo would look to exit Eicher Motors in
full, Wileke said:
"This transaction is what we thought was suitable at the
moment. We will have to see what we do in the future."
($1 = 8.2895 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)