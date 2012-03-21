By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, March 21 When Chinese car maker Geely
bought Volvo 18 months ago, some predicted a government which
has made it a priority to buy or build high-end international
brands would roll out the red carpet for the country's first
fully-owned premier marque.
Not so. Under Chinese law, Volvo, which is still registered
and incorporated in Sweden, is branded a foreign company and
gets the same treatment as General Motors, Ford Motor Co
or German luxury car maker Audi.
This means Volvo cars are not among those Beijing wants its
officials to drive as part of a plan to have government agencies
buy locally branded fleets, leaving that $15 billion market to
rivals such as FAW and SAIC Motors.
But Geely, the parent of Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd
, is giving its Swedish brand a Chinese face.
Volvo has hired 23-year-old New York Knicks basketball
sensation Jeremy Lin to help sell its luxury cars in both China
and the United States, the two biggest car markets in the world.
Lin has signed a 2-year contract to appear in advertisements
and act as brand ambassador for Volvo in an endorsement deal the
company said was "another milestone of Volvo's revival".
The high-profile marketing coup comes as Volvo aims to more
than quadruple its sales in China over the next three years, and
analysts said Lin's branding appeal would help accelerate sales
among younger Chinese drivers.
"For our region, Jeremy Lin is the pride of the whole
Chinese population," Freeman Shen, chairman of Volvo Car China
operations said in a statement.
China is Volvo's third-largest market after the United
States and Sweden, and the company wants to sell up to 200,000
cars in China by 2015, up from the 47,140 last year. It is
targetting global sales of 800,000 cars by 2020.
Despite a strong start - Volvo's China sales jumped 54.4
percent last year - it faces an uphill climb.
"Having Lin on board is Volvo's latest attempt to appeal to
a younger generation, especially in China and Asia. Lin is the
next Asian basketball superstar after Yao Ming," said John Zeng,
Asia Pacific chief at industry consultancy LMC Automotive.
Yao became one of China's most popular public figures on the
back of his exploits as a trailblazer in the National Basketball
Association, topping the Forbes China celebrity list for six
years for both his influence and earnings, which included
lucrative deals with Pepsi, Visa, Apple, McDonalds and Reebok.
Lin hit international headlines last month when, in the
absence of two star players, he led the Knicks to a string of
victories that spawned a glossary of terms such as Linsanity,
Lincredible and Linvincible. The fame of the clean-cut Harvard
graduate, born to Taiwanese parents and raised in California,
spread swiftly to China, the NBA's biggest market outside North
America.
CHINESE-OWNED, BUT NOT CHINESE
Volvo's regulatory headaches extend beyond the government's
approved-buy list.
The brand - acquired from Ford in August 2010 in a deal
valued at $1.8 billion - can't even build its own plant in China
due to rules requiring foreign makers to have local partners.
Just like Volkswagen and Toyota Motor,
Volvo was told to find a local partner to build cars under a
shared roof. As a result, Volvo is setting up a 50-50 joint
venture with its Chinese parent.
"To regard Volvo as a pure foreign brand is a bit of head
twister," said William Russo, an industry veteran who runs auto
consultancy Synergistics in Beijing.
"Technically, you could see that logic. But there's
industrial logic and then there's practical reality, and the
practical reality is Volvo is owned by a Chinese company."
Under Chinese law, Volvo, which also has the city
governments of Shanghai and Daqing among its shareholders, gets
the same treatment as foreign-registered companies. Where the
firm is incorporated, rather than where its majority
shareholders are based is the guiding factor.
It's a problem that MG, the British sports car brand now
owned by SAIC, doesn't have, as MG is completely integrated into
its Chinese owner, which, analysts say, dims the brand's lustre
among status-conscious customers.
"Volvo is indeed a foreign company as it is registered and
incorporated in Sweden according to the law, so it doesn't
matter who the owner is," said Zhengyu Tang, partner and chief
representative of Sidley Austin LLP in Shanghai.
"It would be a Chinese company only if Geely absorbed
Volvo's assets and shut down the overseas registered company."
It's a legal nicety that doesn't sit well with Li Shufu,
Volvo's outspoken chairman and the mastermind of the Geely-Volvo
takeover.
"It's unfair that Volvo didn't make it to the government car
catalogue," he told reporters in Beijing, making little effort
to hide his disappointment.