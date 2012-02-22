* Jan unit shipments up 4 percent in Europe
* Asia deliveries down 7 percent
* Deliveries total 15,647 in the month
(Adds background, details)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 World number two truck
maker Volvo AB said on Wednesday shipments of its
trucks rose 2 percent year-on-year in January, with a 22 percent
jump in North America helping offset weaker markets elsewhere.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
were up 4 percent in Europe while Asia deliveries were down 7
percent.
Deliveries totalled 15,647 in the month.
It said shipments in western Europe were down 1 percent,
while deliveries surged 31 percent in eastern Europe.
Truckmakers have seen demand pick up since the last downturn
in 2009, but worries about slowing global growth and the
eurozone debt crisis have soured the outlook.
Earlier this month, Volvo reported a 26 percent rise in
fourth-quarter operating profit to 6.96 billion Swedish crowns
($1 billion), compared with a forecast for 7.20 billion.
CEO Olof Persson said at the time it was difficult to
forecast demand for trucks in 2012 due to the uncertainty in
Europe.
It expects a slow start to 2012 with a pick-up later.
Volvo, which competes with market leader Daimler AG
, has already cut production in Europe and Brazil to
meet weaker conditions.
Deliveries to South America were down 16 percent in January
from a year ago.
(Editing by David Holmes)