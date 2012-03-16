* North America up 65 percent, Europe down 20 percent
* Shares rise 1.1 percent
(Adds analyst comment, share price reaction)
STOCKHOLM, March 16 World number two truck
maker Volvo said shipments rose 3 percent
year-on-year in February when an upturn in North America helped
offset weakness in Europe.
Swedish group Volvo, which sells trucks under the Eicher,
Mack, Renault and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said
on Friday unit shipments were up 65 percent in North America
while they fell 20 percent in Europe, its biggest market.
"In general, I would say that the figures were quite good,
but add that Europe was a little weaker than expected,"
Handelsbanken Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said.
Part of the fall in Europe was because of Volvo's decision
to cut production at the start of the year, which was only
beginning to have an effect now, Engellau said.
In December, Volvo said it would introduce a shorter work
week at its Renault Trucks unit in Europe.
In North America, production hiccups had been sorted out
faster than expected, Engellau said.
Volvo said in February it expected the European market to
shrink around 10 percent this year as economies in the region
are hit by the debt crisis. It expected the North American
market would grow around 15 percent.
Volvo shares were up 1.1 percent at 100 crowns at 0820 GMT
against a slight decline in the Stockholm blue-chip index
.
Deliveries in Asia rose 8 percent while shipments in South
America declined 21 percent.
In January, Volvo's truck deliveries rose 2 percent overall,
with Europe rising 4 percent.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Dan Lalor)