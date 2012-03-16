* North America up 65 percent, Europe down 20 percent

STOCKHOLM, March 16 World number two truck maker Volvo said shipments rose 3 percent year-on-year in February when an upturn in North America helped offset weakness in Europe.

Swedish group Volvo, which sells trucks under the Eicher, Mack, Renault and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said on Friday unit shipments were up 65 percent in North America while they fell 20 percent in Europe, its biggest market.

"In general, I would say that the figures were quite good, but add that Europe was a little weaker than expected," Handelsbanken Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said.

Part of the fall in Europe was because of Volvo's decision to cut production at the start of the year, which was only beginning to have an effect now, Engellau said.

In December, Volvo said it would introduce a shorter work week at its Renault Trucks unit in Europe.

In North America, production hiccups had been sorted out faster than expected, Engellau said.

Volvo said in February it expected the European market to shrink around 10 percent this year as economies in the region are hit by the debt crisis. It expected the North American market would grow around 15 percent.

Volvo shares were up 1.1 percent at 100 crowns at 0820 GMT against a slight decline in the Stockholm blue-chip index .

Deliveries in Asia rose 8 percent while shipments in South America declined 21 percent.

In January, Volvo's truck deliveries rose 2 percent overall, with Europe rising 4 percent. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Dan Lalor)