* Volvo truck shipments down 4 pct in August
* Says market conditions worsen
(Adds detail, quotes, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 World number two truckmaker
Volvo posted a 4 percent year-on-year fall in truck
shipments in August due to economic weakness in western Europe
and South America and said conditions were deteriorating across
its home region.
After motoring through a strong recovery in demand through
2010 and most of 2011, truck makers are facing tougher times as
the euro zone debt crisis squeezes demand in Europe and other
markets ease due to a slowdown in the broader global economy.
The highly cyclical nature of the heavy-duty truck market,
which is sensitive to shifts in the economic climate and
reflects trends in international trade, combined with widespread
macro economic uncertainty has left the strength of demand in
coming months in serious doubt.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said on Tuesday unit
shipments in western Europe fell 2 percent, offset by robust
growth in the east to make for an 11 percent rise in the region
overall.
The Gothenburg-based manufacturer noted that good demand
during the early months of the year for its Volvo-branded trucks
had bolstered deliveries in August.
"However, the current slowdown in economic activity and
uncertainty about the future business climate in the region is
clearly having a negative impact on demand for trucks," the
company said in a statement.
"The weakening in market conditions in southern Europe and
France continues and is also spreading across parts of Europe."
In North America, shipments rose 6 percent while they were
down 22 percent in South America. In Asia, deliveries fell 9
percent versus August last year.
Volvo has forecast a European market of about 230,000 heavy
trucks this year, a decline of around 5 percent, while it has
banked on robust shipments during the first half yielding a
market of 250,000 trucks in North America, implying growth of
about 16 percent over 2011.
European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th
straight monthly decline, the Brussels-based Association of
European Automakers said on Tuesday.
