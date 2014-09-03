STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group's vehicle sales rose 8.4 percent year-on-year in August, boosted largely by robust gains in China and brisk sales in western Europe, where it has launched low-carbon emission engines in a number of models.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said in a statement on Wednesday that it sold 29,257 cars in the month, boosted by growth of 42.5 percent in China and 19.4 percent in Western Europe. Sales in Germany and France both up more than 50 percent.

It was the group's 14th consecutive month of growth.

"With continued positive developments in key markets, Volvo Cars is clearly on track towards an all-time high sales result for this year," said Alain Visser, senior vice president for marketing, sales and customer service at Volvo Cars.

Sales in the United States, the group's second-largest single market, were down 10.1 percent, however.

Volvo, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., sold 294,709 cars during the first eight months of 2014, an increase of 9.2 percent over the same period last year.

The group reported operating earnings of 1.21 billion crowns ($176.5 million) for the first half versus a loss of 577 million a year earlier.

The company aims to nearly double annual sales to 800,000 cars by 2020 and make inroads in a premium market dominated by rivals such as Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and BMW .

It has launched the new engines in many of its cars in Europe, including the V40 hatchback and VC60 crossover models. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Simon Johnson and Jane Baird)