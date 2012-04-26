* Q1 order bookings down 1 pct, vs forecast 11 pct fall
* EBIT 6.2 bln SEK, vs forecast 5.6 bln
* Raises 2012 European truck market forecast
* Shares up 5.5 percent
STOCKHOLM, April 26 World number two truckmaker
Volvo is to increase output because demand has been
recovering in Europe where its expectations for 2012 have been
raised after its first quarter beats forecasts.
Volvo, a rival to German market leader Daimler,
said on Thursday it now expected the European market to contract
to about 230,000 units this year compared with a previous
estimate of 220,000 trucks. Last year, sales were 242,400 units.
"As a result of the increased order intake, we are planning
a slight increase in production rates in Europe during the
second quarter," the company said.
Volvo shares were up 5.5 percent in early trading.
European truckmakers have been bracing for tougher times as
euro zone debt turmoil sours their home market while a
rules-driven switch to new engines hits demand in Brazil, the
main South American market.
Volvo's upbeat view on Europe helps dispel fears of a plunge
in its top market, which accounts for roughly a third of its
trucks business, and came after Swedish peer Scania
exuded more cautious optimism earlier this week.
Volvo, which makes heavy-duty trucks under the Eicher, Mack,
Renault and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said
orders dipped only 1 percent across all markets in the first
quarter, compared with a forecast 11 percent decline.
Orders in Europe fell 2 percent after a 24 percent fall in
the previous quarter.
"This is a good report and what breaks the mould is that
truck sales are better than expected," Handelsbanken Capital
Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said.
"The other thing is that order intake is as strong as it is
during the quarter. Europe was almost unchanged at an annual
rate, and one should remember that it was up 46 percent last
year. So this is a very robust and good quarter for Volvo."
Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish
crowns ($926 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion and compared
with a forecast for 5.57 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales also blew past market expectations, rising 10 percent
to 78.8 billion crowns versus a forecast 72.2 billion.
The bright spot in the highly cyclical global heavy truck
industry has otherwise been North America where a fitful upturn
has at long last gathered pace as transporters move to replace
ageing fleets and a moderate economic recovery takes hold.
Volvo said the favourable trend held firm in the North
American market and reiterated a forecast for the market to
expand to about 250,000 units from a year-ago 216,000.
It also stood by its forecast for the Brazilian market,
where sales are affected by the introduction of new tougher
engine emission rules, to slip to 105,000 trucks in 2012 from
112,000 last year.
Volvo, which also makes construction equipment, buses, boat
engines and aerospace components, painted a mixed picture of the
market for construction gear, slashing its outlook for the
important Chinese market while seeing strength elsewhere.
($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns)
