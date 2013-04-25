UK discounters growth accelerates as food inflation rises
LONDON, May 31 UK sales at discounters Aldi and Lidl together grew at their fastest rate since January 2015, while grocery inflation continued to rise, industry data showed on Wednesday.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 World number two truck maker Volvo posted a much sharper than expected fall in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as weak demand pushed sales volumes to their lowest level since the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.
The Swedish company said operating earnings tumbled to 482 million crowns ($72.7 million) from a year-ago 6.24 billion to come in well below a mean forecast of 2.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Volvo, the dominant global player in the industry alongside Germany's Daimler, said however that it had seen improving demand in several key markets and posted a surprise rise in the order intake in the quarter. ($1 = 6.6300 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
LONDON, May 31 UK sales at discounters Aldi and Lidl together grew at their fastest rate since January 2015, while grocery inflation continued to rise, industry data showed on Wednesday.
* Names Nicholaos Yiannakis to the role of managing director and chairman of the company with effect from May 26 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)