BRIEF-Henan Province Xixia Auto-Pump to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
STOCKHOLM Oct 25 World number two truck maker Volvo posted a deeper-than-expected fall in third-quarter earnings as costs for the launch of a vast range of new trucks and fierce currency headwinds took a heavy toll.
Volvo, vying for market leadership with Germany's Daimler , said operating earnings excluding restructuring charges fell to 2.50 billion crowns ($392.9 million) from a year-ago 3.48 billion, well below a forecast 3.34 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company also lowered its forecast for the North American heavy truck market and said most of its main markets were expected to be roughly flat next year. ($1 = 6.3631 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
* Says not able to file audited financial statements for fy 2016, within the timeframe required by the nigerian stock exchange