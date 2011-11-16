STOCKHOLM Nov 16 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday that shipments of its trucks rose 25 percent year-on-year in October.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 21 percent in Europe while they rose 43 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were up 28 percent.