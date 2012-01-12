ABU DHABI Jan 12 World number two truckmaker Volvo expects the European market to be flat this year, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

But a company spokesman said a forecast from October for a drop in the European market of 10 percent was unchanged.

"In Europe growth will be flat for this year ... In 2012 we won't see growth in Europe," Volvo CFO Anders Osberg told a press conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"In general, the growth could be flat or we may see a decline," he said.

Volvo spokesman Marten Wikforss said there were no changes to Volvo's previous forecasts.

Osberg said Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, expects the Middle Eastern market to grow 30 percent over the next five years. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho via Stockholm Newsroom)