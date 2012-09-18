STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Tuesday shipments of its trucks fell 4
percent year-on-year in August as weakness in western Europe and
South America overshadowed slender growth in North America.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
in western Europe fell 2 percent. However, the region as a whole
rose 11 percent on the back of robust growth in the east.
In North America, shipments rose 6 percent while they were
down 22 percent in South America. In Asia, deliveries fell 9
percent versus August last year.
