BRIEF-Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
* Darden Restaurants agrees to acquire Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million; adds a casual dining value leader to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands
STOCKHOLM, July 24 World number two truck maker Volvo posted a smaller than expected fall in second-quarter earnings and a healthy rise in orders as demand firmed across nearly all its main markets.
The company said operating earnings fell to 3.26 billion Swedish crowns ($505 million) from a year-ago 7.71 billion, topping a mean forecast of 2.47 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Volvo, the dominant global player in the industry alongside Germany's Daimler, maintained its outlook for its main truck markets and said a gradual improvement in registered sales was expected. ($1 = 6.4531 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.