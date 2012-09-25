STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Tuesday it had set a strategic
programme aimed at boosting profitability and cutting costs.
It said in a statement that its 2013-2015 strategy included
goals for an increase in vehicle gross profit margin per region
of 3 percentage points, to reduce the actual standard cost of
sales by 10 percent, to decrease wholesale selling expenses to 5
percent of sales and to reduce the research and development
cost to 11.5 billion crowns.
The group also said in the statement, released during a
capital markets day presentation to investors, that it would
take a charge of 600 million crowns ($91.26 million) in the
third quarter related to cost cuts in Japan.
($1 = 6.5747 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)