STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Swedish truckmaker Volvo's
construction equipment unit VCE has given notice to
350 staff in Sweden because of falling demand this autumn.
"We have earlier laid off contractors and temporary
employees and now we, unfortunately, need to reduce the
permanent staff," VCE spokesman Magnus Baarnhielm said on
Monday.
Sales at VCE, whose products include wheel loaders, crawler
excavators and pavers, fell 9 percent to 13.3 billion crowns
($2.0 billion) in the third quarter.
Volvo said in its quarterly report it expected further
pressure on VCE's profit due to a weak global economy, high
inventories in the sector and increased price competition.
($1 = 6.7323 Swedish crowns)
