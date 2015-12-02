Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday it will lay off 734 workers in its U.S. operations in the wake of a move to cut production in the face of lower demand in the North American market.
"We adjust our production in New River Valley to the current demand," Kina Wileke said. New River Valley is Volvo's Virginia truck plant.
Volvo said on Nov. 19 it was planning to adjust its production due to lower demand. In its third quarter report in late October, it forecast a decline of about 10 percent in the North American truck market next year.
"This reflects the combination of the expected market decline and our need to wind up inventory in the supply chain," Wileke said. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.