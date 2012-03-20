* Basketball star to endorse Volvo brand for two years
* Volvo hopes to quadruple China auto sales by 2015
* Volvo aims to sell 800,000 cars in China by 2020
DETROIT, March 20 Swedish auto brand Volvo has
hired New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin, who has electrified
basketball fans around the world, to help sell its luxury cars
in China and the United States.
Lin signed a two-year contract to appear in advertisements
and act as a brand ambassador for Volvo, owned by China's Geely,
parent of Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd.
The endorsement deal, described by the company as "another
milestone of Volvo's revival," comes at a time when Volvo is
aiming to more than quadruple its sales in China, the world's
largest auto market, over the next three years.
"For our region, Jeremy Lin is the pride of the whole
Chinese population," Freeman Shen, chairman of Volvo Car China
operations said in a statement on Monday.
China was Volvo's third-largest market, after the United
States and Sweden in 2011. Volvo is aiming to sell 200,000 cars
in China by 2015, up from the 47,140 cars it sold last year. By
2020, Volvo hopes to sell 800,000 cars in that country.
Lin, 23, rose to international celebrity in early February
when, in the absence of the team's two star players, he led the
Knicks to a string of victories that spawned a glossary of terms
such as Linsanity, Lincredible and Linvincible.
The clean-cut Harvard graduate, born to Taiwanese parents
and raised California, also won fame in China, the National
Basketball Association's second-biggest market outside North
America.
"You may not see the connection between me and Volvo," Lin
said in a statement. "But both of us are striving to be better
and smarter at what we do, and to do it in our own way."
Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Geely bought Volvo from Ford Motor Co in August 2010
in a deal valued at $1.8 billion that reflected China's growing
clout on the international stage.
Initially, the was a "huge mismatch" between Volvo and Geely
management over vehicle strategy, people familiar with the
matter said last year.
But over time, that rift appeared to have been smoothed
over, sources said. Volvo operates as a stand-alone company.
This month, the two companies signed a technology transfer
deal that would allow Geely to develop a new premium brand for
the market that would not compete with Volvo.