BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
* A Chinese company has made an offer for the bus division of Swedish truckmaker Volvo, Italian daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.
* Volvo has hired an international bank to look into the best way of extracting value from the bus business and a stock market listing cannot not ruled out, the newspaper said.
* The Swedish group is rethinking its strategy and is ready to consider the sale of assets including, besides its bus unit, its Construction Equipment business, the newspaper said.
* But management might first try to improve the profitability of the Construction Equipment division before taking any decision, it said.
* Volvo was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing