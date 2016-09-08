Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* A Chinese company has made an offer for the bus division of Swedish truckmaker Volvo, Italian daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

* Volvo has hired an international bank to look into the best way of extracting value from the bus business and a stock market listing cannot not ruled out, the newspaper said.

* The Swedish group is rethinking its strategy and is ready to consider the sale of assets including, besides its bus unit, its Construction Equipment business, the newspaper said.

* But management might first try to improve the profitability of the Construction Equipment division before taking any decision, it said.

* Volvo was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)