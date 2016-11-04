STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Swedish truck maker Volvo
said on Friday it planned start a process to sell its
Governmental Sales unit following a strategic review of the
business.
Governmental Sales, which has most of its about
1,300 employees in France, manufactures and sells especially
designed vehicles to governments, the defense industry,
peacekeeping forces and aid organizations.
The units sales correspond to around 1.5 percent of total
Volvo Group sales. Volvo had sales of 313 billion Swedish crowns
($35 billion) in 2015.
"There are great opportunities to grow the business even
further, however, we believe that a new owner may be better
placed to take the business to the next level. Consequently,
we intend to start preparations to divest the business," Volvo
CFO Jan Gurander said in a statement.
Volvo said the initiation of a divestment process was
subject to the finalizing of mandatory consultations with staff
representative bodies.
($1 = 8.9633 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)