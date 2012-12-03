India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
GOTHENBURG Dec 3 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Corporation said on Monday it would be difficult to reach break even at an operating profit level this year, citing a sluggish European market.
"...It will be very tough to reach break even at the whole-year level (this year)," Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's chief executive, told Reuters.
Asked about 2013, he said there were "no direct positive signals in the European market". He added that the North American market was coming back and that China was still growing. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.