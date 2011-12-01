BERLIN Dec 1 MTU Aero Engines has
made an indicative offer worth more than 800 million euros
($1.1 billion) for the aerospace engine component business of
Swedish group Volvo , a German newspaper reported.
In an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday,
daily Financial Times Deutschland cited sources familiar with
the plans as saying MTU was being advised by Goldman Sachs on the deal.
Volvo, the world's second-biggest maker of trucks, said on
Nov. 21 it was in talks to sell the business. Analysts have
said MTU was the most likely buyer, though MTU declined to
comment at the time.
Volvo Aero's sales fell by 22 percent to 1.4 billion
Swedish crowns ($2.1 billion) in the third quarter, while its
operating income dropped to 102 million crowns from 224 million
the same quarter last year, with the operating margin narrowing
to 7.2 percent from 12.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) ($1 =
6.7594 Swedish crowns)