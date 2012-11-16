* Deliveries of Volvo trucks fall 8 pct yr/yr
* Says Volvo brand cutting shifts, taking stop days
* Renault brand to go to shortened work week
STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Friday it was cutting shifts and
introducing shortened work weeks after shipments of its trucks
fell 8 percent year-on-year in October.
The Swedish company said demand for long-haul trucks was
slowing in North America in a sign of economic uncertainty,
while lingering weakness in Europe meant it would be cutting
output there in a move flagged by the group last month.
"Decisions have been made to lower production of Volvo
trucks in Europe by removing shifts and using stop days for the
remainder of the year to meet the lower demand seen in the third
quarter," the company said.
Production has already been cut at its Renault Trucks arm.
In addition, shortened working weeks would be introduced at the
brand's plants starting at the end of this month, it added.
Heavy-duty truck makers have run into weaker demand in
recent quarters as the euro zone crisis has stymied demand in
Europe, while a U.S. upturn has faltered amid worries about the
strength of the recovery and a looming fiscal tightening.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
in North America fell 18 percent and 16 percent in Asia.
In Europe, the group's biggest market and where demand has
languished at a relatively low level for several quarters,
deliveries were down 1 percent, while they eased 3 percent in
South America.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by
David Holmes)