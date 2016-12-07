STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Geely-owned Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it had appointed Henrik Green as its new head of research and development, replacing Peter Mertens, who is leaving for German carmaker Audi.

Green, 43, is currently Senior Vice President Sales and Production Planning & Customer Service at Volvo Cars. He joined Volvo Cars in 1996.

"Henrik is ideally qualified to lead our team of highly talented engineers around the world as we enter the second phase of Volvo's transformation," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Volkswagen-owned Audi said in late November that it had appointed Mertens as its new head of technical development. ]

