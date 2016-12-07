STOCKHOLM Dec 7 Geely-owned Volvo Cars said on
Wednesday it had appointed Henrik Green as its new head of
research and development, replacing Peter Mertens, who is
leaving for German carmaker Audi.
Green, 43, is currently Senior Vice President Sales and
Production Planning & Customer Service at Volvo Cars. He joined
Volvo Cars in 1996.
"Henrik is ideally qualified to lead our team of highly
talented engineers around the world as we enter the second phase
of Volvo's transformation," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan
Samuelsson said in a statement.
Volkswagen-owned Audi said in late November that
it had appointed Mertens as its new head of technical
development. ]
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)