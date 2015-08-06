STOCKHOLM Aug 6 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group
said on Thursday it would recall between 9,000 and 10,000 of its
XC90 model cars globally to fix a potential problem with one of
the car's airbags.
The model affected is the new seven-seat 2016 XC90, in which
the third row side airbag curtain may not deploy properly due to
a panel covering the airbag.
Volvo Car Group spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said all new cars
were now being fixed prior to delivery, and customers who bought
the car in question would be notified.
"We need to modify this panel so that it's not in the way,"
he said.
The XC90 SUV from the Sweden-based company, owned by China's
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., marks a move into a
premium market dominated by German rivals.
It is the first fully new car produced under Zhejiang
Geely's ownership, which bought Volvo from Ford four years
ago, and heralds a revamp of its entire product range to more
upmarket models.
Elfstrom said the airbag problem was in no way related to
the millions of cars recalled globally since 2008 to replace
airbag inflators from Japan's Takata.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)