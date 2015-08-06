STOCKHOLM Aug 6 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said on Thursday it would recall between 9,000 and 10,000 of its XC90 model cars globally to fix a potential problem with one of the car's airbags.

The model affected is the new seven-seat 2016 XC90, in which the third row side airbag curtain may not deploy properly due to a panel covering the airbag.

Volvo Car Group spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said all new cars were now being fixed prior to delivery, and customers who bought the car in question would be notified.

"We need to modify this panel so that it's not in the way," he said.

The XC90 SUV from the Sweden-based company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., marks a move into a premium market dominated by German rivals.

It is the first fully new car produced under Zhejiang Geely's ownership, which bought Volvo from Ford four years ago, and heralds a revamp of its entire product range to more upmarket models.

Elfstrom said the airbag problem was in no way related to the millions of cars recalled globally since 2008 to replace airbag inflators from Japan's Takata. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)