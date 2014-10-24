STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Activist fund Cevian Capital,
Volvo's second largest owner by votes, said third
quarter results and plans for more cost cuts showed the Swedish
truck maker was on track to reach a double digit profit margin.
Christer Gardell, co-founder and managing partner of Cevian
which owns Volvo stock totalling 13.3 percent of votes, told
Reuters that Swedish group's new measures vouched for sharply
higher profitability ahead.
"The actions being taken are right in line with our views
and strenghtens our belief that we are heading towards
double-digit (margins)," he said in a brief phone interview,
adding he expected this level to be reached in "a not too
distant future".
Volvo's operating margin excluding restructuring charges
rose to 4.3 percent in the third quarter from a year-ago 3.9 and
it said it aimed for savings of 10 billion crowns ($1.4 billion)
in 2016 versus 2012, up from a previous target of 6.5 billion.
Cevian has been vocal in pushing Volvo to take bold steps to
lift profitability, a process which has seen the group sell off
its aerospace business and begin a review of its IT unit.
The truck maker posted a surprise rise in core quarterly
profit earlier on Friday as cost cuts began to have an impact,
sending its shares up as much as 14 percent.
(1 US dollar = 7.2510 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; writing by Niklas Pollard;
Editing by Alistair Scrutton)