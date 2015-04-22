STOCKHOLM, April 24 Volvo said on
Wednesday it had appointed the head of Volkswagen-owned Scania
as its new top executive, replacing the embattled
Olof Persson who for nearly four years led a sweeping efficiency
drive at the global truck maker.
Sweden's biggest company by sales and top private sector
employer also released its first quarter results two days ahead
of schedule and said it would look to bring in an external
partner for parts of its IT business.
The truck maker said operating profit excluding one-off
items rose to 4.60 billion Swedish crowns ($531.38 million)
from a year-ago 2.59 billion, topping a mean forecast of 3.47
billion in Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.6567 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)