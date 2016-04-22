* Q1 core profit SEK 4.46 bln vs forecast 4.14 bln
* Q1 order intake -12 pct vs consensus -14 pct
* Raises 2016 European truck market forecast
* Cuts 2016 trucks outlook for N. America, Brazil
* Shares in Volvo rose 5.0 percent by 0811 GMT
By Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Volvo forecast
stronger demand in Europe but the reverse in the United States
and Brazil, as cost cuts helped the Swedish truckmaker post a
lower than expected dip in first quarter core profit.
Heavy-duty trucks, where Volvo is competing with Germany's
Daimler and Volkswagen, are riding strong
demand across Europe and battling downturns across the Atlantic.
These simultaneous pressures are a test for a leaner Volvo
and a new leadership team that cut its teeth at rival Scania,
which has long boasted some of the best margins in the business.
Shares in Volvo rose 5 percent by 0811 GMT on Friday,
outpacing a 0.4 percent slide in the Stockholm blue chip index
, after Sweden's biggest listed company by revenues
said adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.46 billion crowns
($548 million) from a year-ago 4.60 billion, topping a forecast
of 4.14 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.
"This is a very good quarter. It is also a quarter where
there were worries among investors due to Volvo's history of
large costs when altering the production rate," Handelsbanken
Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Mack, Renault and UD
brands as well as its own name, doubled its outlook for market
growth in Europe but forecast steeper falls in North America and
a Brazilian market hit by recession and political turmoil.
"The European market is performing strongly," said Volvo CEO
Martin Lundstedt, one of several former Scania executives that
include his CFO and, come October, his key technology chief.
"Demand in North America is slowing from high levels. In the
first quarter, the organisation did a good job in adjusting
capacity for lower volumes."
The outlook chimed with that of Daimler, whose Mercedes and
Freightliner trucks go head-to-head with Volvo, which said it
saw growth of about 5 percent for the medium and heavy truck
segment in Europe and an around 10 percent contraction in North
America.
While the need to renew ageing fleets is boosting demand in
Europe, a sluggish industrial sector, soft freight data and
de-stocking have hit U.S. truck sales and led Volvo to announce
a 30 percent cut in its North American production in February.
TRADING UP IN EUROPE
The average age of Europe's truck fleet rose during years of
anaemic demand as a result of the eurozone crisis. With
improving freight activity and cheaper financing due to
record-low interest rates, operators have now been trading up.
By contrast, the North American heavy-duty or class 8 market
is coming off a couple of peak years that spawned a glut of
modern trucks both on the roads and in inventory. This coincided
with a plunge in oil and metals related business which put a
damper on industrial activity and haulage volumes.
"The main reason is the on-road segment slowing down as well
as continuous stock adjustments at dealers," Lundstedt said of
the U.S. slowdown. "We predict that the stock adjustments will
be over during the summer and return to normal levels."
The Scania "clique" at Volvo, joined this month by another
old Scania hand as Volvo Cars boss Hakan Samuelsson was elected
to Volvo's board, now face the task of replicating some of their
past success on a far larger scale.
They are expected to renew efforts to boost efficiency
across Volvo's sprawling production system and possibly spin-off
of its construction gear arm, though a deal may only be likely
once hard-hit equipment demand in China stabilises.
($1 = 8.1354 Swedish crowns)
