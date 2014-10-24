* Core profit rises to confound forecasts
* Truck maker says to carry on cutting costs
* Shares rise 10 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, share price)
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Global truck maker Volvo
posted a surprise rise in core quarterly profit on
Friday as deep cost cuts more than made up for lacklustre demand
in some major markets, sending its shares up 10 percent.
The group, which vies for market leadership with Germany's
Daimler and Volkswagen's Scania and MAN
brands, said it would take out more costs to boost
profitability that has often lagged its rivals.
"I see this quarter as a small but very solid step in the
journey to create a profitability for the Volvo group that is
among the best in the industry," said CEO Olof Persson, who has
led efforts to improve performance over the past two years.
Volvo, Sweden's biggest company by sales and top private
sector employer, said third quarter operating profit excluding
restructuring charges rose to 2.91 billion crowns ($401 million)
from a year-ago 2.50 billion. That easily beat a mean forecast
of 2.07 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.
The truck maker said its cost cuts had produced savings of
1.6 billion crowns, almost a billion more than in the preceding
three months.
It also said that it would review its IT business with
thousands of staff to determine what was essential to its
operations. There has been speculation that Volvo could sell all
or part of the business.
Volvo had been under pressure to prove that a sweeping
efficiency drive involving thousands of job losses and closure
of some smaller plants was lifting its profit margins.
SEB Equity Research, which rates Volvo stock a buy, said the
figures showed cost cuts had begun "biting for real".
Volvo share were up 10 percent at 0900 GMT, the standout
performer in an otherwise little changed Stockholm index.
Ahead of the report, its stock had slumped more than 25
percent over the past six months compared with a 16 percent
slide in the European autos index and a nearly flat
Stockholm bourse.
MORE CUTS
The company, based in the southern city of Gothenburg, said
it planned to make a further 3.5 billion crowns of structural
costs by the end of next year. That would bring the estimated
full year savings to 10 billion in 2016 compared to its cost
base in 2012.
The company has cut 4,4000 white collar jobs from its total
workforce of 110,000 while manual jobs have also been shed.
Volvo, which also has a large construction equipment
business, said its operating margin excluding restructuring
charges rose to 4.3 percent in the quarter from a year-ago 3.9,
topping the 3.2 percent seen by analysts.
While U.S. truck sales have picked up pace, demand in Europe
has been far more patchy, reflecting both the weak state of the
underlying economy and the sharp market swings brought on by new
green engine rules at the turn of the year.
"For 2015, we forecast that the market for heavy-duty trucks
will be on the same level as in 2014 in Europe, Japan and China,
on a higher level in North America and India and on a lower
level in Brazil," the company said in a statement.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Mack, Renault and UD
brands as well as its own name, raised its forecast for industry
sales in North America this year and stood by its outlook for
only a moderate decline in Europe.
(1 US dollar = 7.2559 Swedish crown)
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Keith Weir)