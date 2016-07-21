STOCKHOLM, July 21 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Car Group reported its operating earnings tripled in the first half and said a further roll-out of new, more up-market models would help drive sales in the remaining months of the year.

The carmaker, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said operating earnings rose to 5.59 billion Swedish crowns ($649.8 million) from a year-ago 1.66 billion.

Gothenburg-based Volvo saw sales rise to 83.65 billion crowns from 75.22 billion a year ago underpinned by strong demand for its flagship XC90 SUV, and said the launch of its S90 sedan and V90 estate would provide a boost in the second half.

"This robust first half financial and operational performance combined with a positive product pipeline allows me to state confidently that Volvo Cars expects to report another record full year in 2016 in terms of sales and profitability," Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Launch costs for the new models meant the group's operating margin dipped slightly relative to that reported for the first quarter alone, but it still stood at 6.7 percent versus the 2.2 percent posted in the first half of last year.

($1 = 8.6027 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Mia Shanley)