STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Truck maker Volvo reported a slide in quarterly core earnings on Friday in line with expectations and forecast a decline in truck markets on both sides of the North Atlantic next year.

Adjusted operating earnings at Sweden's Volvo fell to 4.85 billion Swedish crowns ($545.29 million) from a year-ago 5.09 billion to come in roughly in line with a mean forecast of 4.83 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

"In the third quarter, profitability improved slightly as better underlying performance offset the impact from lower volumes," Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement. ($1 = 8.8943 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)