BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Global truck maker Volvo posted a smaller than expected rise in core earnings on Friday and said a recovery in the European market had come later than anticipated in the second quarter, resulting in over-capacity in production.
Volvo, vying for market leadership with Germany's Daimler and Volkswagen's Scania and MAN brands, said operating profit excluding restructuring charges rose to 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($629 million) from a year-ago 3.3 billion versus a mean forecast 5.0 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.8350 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.