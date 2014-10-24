STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Global truck maker Volvo
posted a surprise rise in core earnings on Friday and
said it expected industry-wide heavy-duty truck sales to be flat
in Europe next year while further growth was forecast for the
resurgent North American market.
Volvo, Sweden's biggest company by sales and top private
sector employer, said operating profit excluding restructuring
charges rose to 2.91 billion Swedish crowns ($401 million) from
a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating a mean forecast of 2.07 billion
in Reuters poll of analysts.
(1 US dollar = 7.2559 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)