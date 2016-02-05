UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
(repeats to cover additional alerts)
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Global truck maker Volvo reported a slightly smaller than expected rise in fourth quarter core earnings on Friday and scaled back its outlook for the North American heavy-duty truck market, saying it would lower production in the region.
Sweden's biggest company by revenues said adjusted operating profit rose to 4.57 billion Swedish crowns ($543.76 million) from a year-ago 3.02 billion, just lagging a mean forecast of 4.72 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4044 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.