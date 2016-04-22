BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Global truck maker Volvo reported a smaller than expected slide in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its forecast for the European truck market while predicting deeper downturns in North America and Brazil.
Sweden's biggest listed company by revenues said adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.46 billion crowns ($548 million)from a year-ago 4.60 billion, topping a mean forecast of 4.14 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1354 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editibg by Alistair Scrutton)
ROME, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prompt humanitarian action has kept drought-ridden Somalia from sliding into famine so far but more resources, better security and increased access to remote areas are needed to bring the country back from the brink, experts said on Tuesday.