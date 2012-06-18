* Europe deliveries down 17 pct, western Europe falls 23 pct
* Company says may ditch planned production increases
* North America market still bright
STOCKHOLM, June 18 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Monday deliveries of its trucks fell 3
percent year-on-year in May amid weak demand in Europe, adding
it was looking at whether to abandon planned increases in
production on the continent.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
fell 17 percent in Europe, with western Europe falling 23
percent.
"Given the current economic development in Europe, we are
evaluating if the announced increases in production rates will
be implemented as planned," the company said in a statement.
In April, the company had said it did not expect the
European market - the group's biggest - to contract this year as
much it had originally thought and said it planned a slight
increase in production.
It said then it expected the European market to contract to
about 230,000 trucks this year compared with a previous estimate
of 220,000. Last year, sales were 242,400.
Volvo's gloom chimes with Swedish peer SKF, the
world's biggest bearing maker and a bellwether for the
manufacturing industry, which warned last week of weakening
demand in the second quarter.
Volvo saw deliveries in Asia drop 1 percent in May while
deliveries in South America declined 19 percent, as a
rules-driven switch to new engines hits demand in Brazil.
The main bright spot was North America, where a fitful
upturn has been gathering pace as transporters move to replace
ageing fleets and a moderate economic recovery takes hold.
Deliveries there rose 31 percent in May.
The Russian market also remains strong and deliveries to
eastern Europe were up 8 percent in May.