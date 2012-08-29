STOCKHOLM Aug 29 A relatively buoyant North
American market helped offset weakness in Europe for world
number two truck maker Volvo last month, when its
shipments rose a surprisingly strong 5 percent year-on-year,
figures showed on Wednesday.
"The figures are better than expected. We had expected
slightly negative volumes and ... that deviation is exclusively
due to North America," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst
Hampus Engellau said.
After benefiting from a strong recovery through 2010 and
most of 2011, truck makers are braced for tougher times due to
the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and a related slowdown in
the global economy.
So far, shipments of Volvo trucks have held up well, but a
contraction in order intake by almost a fifth in the second
quarter, evident also in the previously strong U.S. market, have
fuelled expectations of weaker numbers ahead.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
shot up 74 percent in North America but were down 7 percent in
Europe, the group's top market.
The company said its brands in North America - Volvo and
Mack - were helped by more production days in the month, while
the Volvo brand also benefited from fewer supplier disruptions.
In Asia, deliveries were down 5 percent, while in Latin
America they tumbled 30 percent after a regulatory move toward
cleaner engines weighed on demand.