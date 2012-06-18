STOCKHOLM, June 18 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Monday deliveries of its trucks fell 3
percent year-on-year in May amid weak demand in Europe adding it
was looking at whether to abandon planned increases in
production on the continent.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
fell 17 percent in Europe, the group's biggest market, while
they rose 31 percent in North America.
Deliveries in South America declined 19 percent, while
shipments in Asia were down 1 percent on the year.