STOCKHOLM Dec 19 World number two truck maker
Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks fell
15 percent year-on-year in November, weighed down especially by
weak demand in North America.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in
its biggest market, Europe, fell 13 percent while they were down
27 percent in North America.
Shipments fell 15 percent in Asia and decreased 12 percent
in South America.
It said deliveries of Volvo branded trucks in North America
were down 24 percent and that it was cutting production due to
the weaker demand.
