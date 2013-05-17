STOCKHOLM May 17 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Friday shipments of its trucks eased 2 percent year-on-year in April as booming business in South America took most of the sting out of moderating declines in Europe and the United States.

Including joint ventures, mainly India's Eicher, shipments dipped 4 percent from a year ago, Volvo said in a statement.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, fell 7 percent while they dipped 10 percent in North America and 12 percent in Asia.

But deliveries in South America, where government incentives in regional powerhouse Brazil has generated a surge in demand over the past couple of quarters, shot up 54 percent in the month to offset nearly all the decline elsewhere.

Indications demand is picking up pace also in the recession-hit European market have been gaining in strength in recent months and Volvo said its Renault brand had stopped running short-time work weeks in April. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)