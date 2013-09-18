STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday deliveries of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in August as shipments fell in both Europe and North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said shipments in its top market, Europe, slumped 18 percent while they dropped 3 percent in North America.

Shipments increased 12 percent in South America, where government incentives have underpinned booming demand in Brazil over the past year, while they were flat in Asia. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johannes Hellstrom)