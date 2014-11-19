STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Global truck maker Volvo posted on Wednesday a 5 percent fall in deliveries of its trucks in October, below market expectations as Europe weighed.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to fall 3 percent.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said deliveries in its top market, Europe, fell 22 percent while they were up 21 in North America. Deliveries in Asia rose 2 percent while they fell 14 percent in South America. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)